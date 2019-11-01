Dotson (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday in limited fashion.

The veteran offensive lineman had sat out Wednesday's session, so his return Thursday has him trending in the right direction for the Week 9 tilt against the Seahawks. Dotson notably fought through the injury to suit up in Week 8 against the Titans and play a full game.

