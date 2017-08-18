Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Scheduled for MRI
Dotson (groin) is scheduled to have an MRI on Saturday, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.
Dotson suffered from the groin injury in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars and was unable to return. The team will likely provide an update on his health and timetable for recovery following the MRI.
