Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Set to play Sunday
Dotson (knee) was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Dotson returned to full participation at Friday's practice after logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, so he's slated to start at right tackle per usual Week 6.
