Dotson (calf) is active for Sunday's Week 4 tilt against the Rams, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Dotson was a late-week addition to the injury report, but he'll be in uniform and in his usual starting role Sunday. The veteran tackle's presence is particularly welcome against an aggressive Rams defensive front that prides itself on getting to the quarterback.

