Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Up to limited participation Thursday
Dotson (shoulder/knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Dotson's status represented an improvement over Wednesday's, when he'd been a non-participant to open the practice week ahead of the Week 10 tilt against the Redskins. The veteran's spotty practice schedule appears to be primarily maintenance-related, with Friday's final injury report likely to offer further clarity on his prospects for suiting up versus Washington.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Dealing with multiple injuries•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Not on injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Back to limited participation Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Set to play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Ready to go•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...