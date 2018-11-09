Dotson (shoulder/knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Dotson's status represented an improvement over Wednesday's, when he'd been a non-participant to open the practice week ahead of the Week 10 tilt against the Redskins. The veteran's spotty practice schedule appears to be primarily maintenance-related, with Friday's final injury report likely to offer further clarity on his prospects for suiting up versus Washington.

