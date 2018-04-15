Dotson underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee but is expected to be back for training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dotson was placed on injured reserve in late November after suffering a torn PCL, but additional surgery was now required on his meniscus. As a result, Dotson will be held out of OTAs and the team's offseason minicamp, but with the belief that he'll be healthy enough for training camp, Dotson doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any time in the regular season.