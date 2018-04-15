Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Will miss OTAs, minicamp following surgery
Dotson underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee but is expected to be back for training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Dotson was placed on injured reserve in late November after suffering a torn PCL, but additional surgery was now required on his meniscus. As a result, Dotson will be held out of OTAs and the team's offseason minicamp, but with the belief that he'll be healthy enough for training camp, Dotson doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any time in the regular season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Will stay in Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Hits IR with torn PCL•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Returns to game•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Hurts knee Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Clear of injury designation•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...