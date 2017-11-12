Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Will play versus Jets
Dotson (hamstring) will be active for Sunday's game against the Jets, Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reports.
Dotson had been trending in the right direction heading into the weekend as he logged a full practice on Friday, so he'll be able to play through the hamstring injury in Week 10.
