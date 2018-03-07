The Buccaneers exercised their club option for 2018 on Dotson's (knee) contract Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It would have been surprising had the Buccaneers not brought Dotson back considering the veteran right tackle was enjoying one of the best seasons of his career before tearing up his knee in late November. It isn't clear where Dotson stands in his recovery from said injury, but there doesn't seem to be much concern he'll miss a significant portion of Tampa Bay's offseason program.