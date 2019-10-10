Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Won't play versus Panthers
Dotson (hamstring/calf) is not travelling with the Buccaneers to London on Thursday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Dotson won't play Week 6 due to hamstring and calf injuries sustained during last Sunday's loss to the Saints. With Alex Cappa (forearm) also ruled out, the right side of Tampa Bay's offensive line will be down two starters versus Carolina.
