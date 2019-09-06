Harris was a full participant at Thursday's practice after being limited Wednesday with an illness, Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Harris looks as if he's trending in the right direction ahead of Week 1's matchup against the 49ers. He will be a depth option behind starting outside linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Carl Nassib.

