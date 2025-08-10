Houston (groin) is ruled out to return to Saturday's preseason context against the Titans, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Houston, who hasn't suited up for regular-season action since he appeared in two games with the Cowboys in 2022, has spent training camp competing for a depth role in Tampa Bay's crowded wide receiver corps. The severity of his groin injury remains uncertain, but Houston's next opportunity to appear in preseason action will come Aug. 16 against the Steelers, if healthy.