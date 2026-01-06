The Buccaneers signed Houston to a reserve/future contract Monday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Houston spent the entirety of the 2025 campaign as a member of the practice squad in Tampa Bay, but he failed to appear in any contests. The wide receiver will now have the chance to participate in the Buccaneers' offseason activities, and he'll look to impress in an effort to earn an opportunity with the active roster in 2026.