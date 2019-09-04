Buccaneers' Deone Bucannon: Left off injury report

Bucannon (knee) wasn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, suggesting he's fully healthy.

Bucannon was suffered the injury during the team's third preseason game, but as evidenced by this news, avoided anything serious and is deemed healthy. The 27-year-old could stand to start should Lavonte David (knee) sit out, but Bucannon figures to have a role on defense and special teams regardless for Week 1 against the 49ers.

