Buccaneers' Deone Bucannon: Signing made official
Bucannon signed a one-year contract, $2.5 million contract with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Bucannon receives $1.45 million guaranteed according to Spotrac , making it a low-risk, one-year "prove it" type of contract for a young talent head coach Bruce Arians and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles are familiar with. The Bucs' new head man had a hand in making Bucannon a first-round pick out of Washington State in 2014, and Bowles directly oversaw the 26-year-old's transition from safety to linebacker as Arizona's defensive coordinator during Bucannon's rookie season. While Tampa has a significant need at linebacker in the wake of Kwon Alexander's departure to the 49ers via free agency, Smith notably mentions that Bucannon is likely to be used "in a variety of ways" under Bowles, including as a possible linebacker/safety hybrid on occasion.
