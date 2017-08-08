Walker was effective while working with the second team in the two-minute drill Monday, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

The CFL transplant hadn't really flashed during the first several practices, but he made his presence felt Monday. Walker caught back-to-back passes during the two-minute drill, helping the second team get into field-goal range. He also shined in one-on-one drills, making an impressive catch over cornerback Johnathan Moxey. The 26-year-old Walker offers no shortage of big-play upside, having racked up 198 receptions for 2,699 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Edmonton Eskimos over 30 games across the 2015-16 seasons.