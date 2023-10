Pitts (hamstring) was a full participant during Tampa Bay's practice Wednesday.

Pitts missed the Week 4 win against New Orleans while tending to a hamstring injury. It appears he was able to fully recover during the Buccaneers' bye Week 5, and he should be good to go for Sunday's contest versus Detroit. Barring injuries to Tampa Bay's other cornerbacks, Pitts will likely contribute mostly on special teams moving forward.