Pitts (undisclosed) was estimated as a nonparticipant at the Buccaneers' walk-through Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Pitts logged 18 defensive snaps in the team's loss to the Eagles on Monday, recording two tackles. With Jamel Dean (shoulder) also considered a nonparticipant at the walk-through, Tampa Bay could be thin in the secondary Sunday versus the Saints.