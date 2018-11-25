Jackson (thumb) is active for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

As expected, Jackson will suit up and assume his usual No. 2 role. Jackson initially hurt the thumb in last Sunday's loss to the Giants but returned to the game, and he'll look to reestablish chemistry with Jameis Winston versus a middle-of-the-pack 49ers secondary Sunday.

