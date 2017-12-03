Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Active in Week 13
Jackson (foot) is active for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Packers.
The veteran speedster will thus be on the field and starting in Jameis Winston's return from a three-game absence due to a shoulder injury. Jackson could have some opportunities downfield against a Packers defense that's allowed 259.4 passing yards and 175.09 yards to wide receivers per game this season.
