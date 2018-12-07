Offensive coordinator Todd Monken admitted after Friday's practice that Jackson (thumb) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Saints, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The news comes as little surprise after Jackson sat out the Buccaneers' Week 13 win over the Panthers, then failed to practice Wednesday through Friday. The Buccaneers haven't provided an official injury designation for Jackson yet, but it's expected the team will label him as doubtful or out when they release their final Week 14 practice report later Friday. With Jackson's second straight absence imminent, Chris Godwin should benefit from an uptick in snaps while working as the Bucs' primary downfield threat.