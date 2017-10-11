Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Avoids injury report

Jackson wasn't listed on the Buccaneers' injury report Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

In the aftermath of his most productive appearance as a Buccaneer last Thursday -- five catches (on nine targets) for 106 yards -- Jackson was seen icing his right wrist or forearm. With a week between injury reports, he was able to avoid receiving a designation altogether on the initial Week 6 release. His focus will instead be on Sunday's road matchup with the Cardinals, who have surrendered 14.4 YPC and seven touchdowns to wideouts in 2017.