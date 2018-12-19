Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Back at practice
Jackson (thumb) returned to practice Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Jackson's thumb required one month of recovery before he could make an appearance at practice, a span in which he missed three games. Stroud relayed Jackson looked good while catching passes, but his activity level won't be known until the release of the Bucs' first Week 16 injury report Wednesday afternoon.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Hopeful for Week 16 return•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Ruled out for third straight week•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Not seen at Friday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Still not practicing•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Still bothered by thumb•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Officially out for Week 14•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Even coming off an injury and dealing with a lot of competition, Julian Edelman continues to...
-
Trust Panthers without Newton?
Cam Newton will likely miss the rest of the season as a result of his lingering shoulder issues....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Chris Carson was nearly Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week, so you know he needs to be in...
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...