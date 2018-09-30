Jackson brought in five of eight targets of 112 yards in the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday. He also returned one punt for two yards.

Jackson's numbers were the only bright spot on offense for the Bucs, as he eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the third time in four games to open the season. The veteran speedster made sure of that with a spectacular 48-yard grab down the left sideline between two defenders, already giving him three catches of over 40 yards after having notched only such reception all of last year. With Jameis Winston likely to be back at the controls against the Falcons in Week 6 following a Week 5 bye, Jackson will look to continue his early-season success despite his inconsistent track record with the quarterback in 2017.