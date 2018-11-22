Jackson (thumb) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson's limited session Wednesday stemmed from the thumb injury that forced him to the sideline for a spell this past Sunday against the Giants. However, the issue clearly was minor after he elevated to "full" one day later. With the swap of Ryan Fitzpatrick to Jameis Winston under center, Jackson's ceiling on a weekly basis may have been lowered. Helping Jackson's cause for targets, though, is the loss of tight end O.J. Howard (ankle/foot) for the season.

