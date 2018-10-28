Jackson brought in three of eight targets for 68 yards and a touchdown and also rushed once for four yards in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Amid reports an early-week trade request was shot down by the team, Jackson took the field Sunday and brightened his prospects somewhat with a 60-yard scoring connection with Jameis Winston in the second quarter that put the Buccaneers on the board for the first time. The speedster wasn't able to contribute much else, although he did notch a seven-yard reception on the game-tying drive to move the ball to the Bengals' 18-yard line. Jackson is enjoying an uptick in downfield usage this season, as expected, and factoring in Sunday's production, he's now just 74 yards shy of matching the 668 he accumulated over 14 games debut 2017 campaign with the Bucs. He'll look to up his catch rate with whichever quarterback is under center during a Week 9 divisional battle against the Panthers.