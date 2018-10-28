Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Caps off tumultuous week with long score
Jackson brought in three of eight targets for 68 yards and a touchdown and also rushed once for four yards in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
Amid reports an early-week trade request was shot down by the team, Jackson took the field Sunday and brightened his prospects somewhat with a 60-yard scoring connection with Jameis Winston in the second quarter that put the Buccaneers on the board for the first time. The speedster wasn't able to contribute much else, although he did notch a seven-yard reception on the game-tying drive to move the ball to the Bengals' 18-yard line. Jackson is enjoying an uptick in downfield usage this season, as expected, and factoring in Sunday's production, he's now just 74 yards shy of matching the 668 he accumulated over 14 games debut 2017 campaign with the Bucs. He'll look to up his catch rate with whichever quarterback is under center during a Week 9 divisional battle against the Panthers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Puts in trade request•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Notches rushing score in OT win•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Collects 84 yards•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Breaks 100 yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Quiet night in loss•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Eclipses century mark again Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...