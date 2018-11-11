Jackson caught five of eight targets for 67 yards during Sunday's 16-3 loss to Washington.

Jackson's biggest contribution of the day came on third and short midway through the first quarter as Jackson caught a quick hitch and cut up field for a 24-yard gain. He was relatively quiet for the rest of the game as he was held under 70 receiving yards for the fifth straight outing. Like many of Tampa Bay's targets, Jackson has also struggled to find the end zone after starting the season off hot. Next week brings a so-so matchup for the big-play threat against a Giants defense giving up 11.5 yards per reception, good for 18th in the league.