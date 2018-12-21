Coach Dirk Koetter confirmed Jackson (thumb) will return for Sunday's game at Dallas, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday and followed it up with a full session Thursday. He'll likely split playing time with Chris Godwin, who logged a snap share of 80 percent or higher each of the past three weeks. Mike Evans has been the only reliable producer when all the Tampa Bay wideouts have been healthy, with Godwin, Jackson and Humphries alternating big weeks.

