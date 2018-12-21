Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Cleared to play Sunday
Coach Dirk Koetter confirmed Jackson (thumb) will return for Sunday's game at Dallas, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday and followed it up with a full session Thursday. He'll likely split playing time with Chris Godwin, who logged a snap share of 80 percent or higher each of the past three weeks. Mike Evans has been the only reliable producer when all the Tampa Bay wideouts have been healthy, with Godwin, Jackson and Humphries alternating big weeks.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Turns in full practice•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Listed as limited•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Back at practice•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Hopeful for Week 16 return•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Ruled out for third straight week•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Not seen at Friday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...