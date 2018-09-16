Jackson cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Saturday and is expected to start Sunday against the Eagles, a source told Peter Schrager of FoxSports.com.

Jackson still carries a questionable designation heading into the Week 2 matchup, but his status no longer appears to be up in the air after he advanced through all phases of the five-step protocol. Even while he was in the protocol, Jackson still managed a limited practice Thursday and a full practice Friday, so he shouldn't face any restrictions against his former team. Prior to his early departure due to the head injury in the Buccaneers' Week 1 upset of the Saints, Jackson shined as a downfield threat, hauling in all five of his targets for 146 yards and two scores.