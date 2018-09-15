Jackson (concussion) has cleared the league's protocol and will suit up against the Eagles on Sunday, Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jackson's Week 2 status is no surprise after he managed to fully participate in Friday's practice. The veteran speedster looks fully healthy after blowing up for five receptions, 146 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' season opener. Jackson will attempt to log another impressive performance against the Eagles' stout secondary.