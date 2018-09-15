Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Clears concussion protocol
Jackson (concussion) has cleared the league's protocol and will suit up against the Eagles on Sunday, Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Jackson's Week 2 status is no surprise after he managed to fully participate in Friday's practice. The veteran speedster looks fully healthy after blowing up for five receptions, 146 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' season opener. Jackson will attempt to log another impressive performance against the Eagles' stout secondary.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Expected to clear concussion protocol•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Listed as questionable after full practice•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Taking part in Friday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Returns in limited capacity•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Practices Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 2.
-
Injury reaction: Mixon having surgery
With Joe Mixon set to undergo surgery on his knee, Fantasy owners will be left without one...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...