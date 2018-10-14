Jackson caught four of nine targets for 77 yards and added a seven-yard run during Sunday's 34-29 loss to Atlanta.

The production wasn't quite up to Jackson's standards, particularly as compared to his monster first two weeks, but there was reason for hope. In Jameis Winston's first start of the season, Jackson was targeted a season-high nine times. He and Winston didn't connect on the majority of those attempts, but at least some of that can be attributed to rust. They won't have too much time to straighten things out before taking on a tough Cleveland pass defense on Sunday.