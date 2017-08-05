Jackson was impressive during the two-minute drill in Friday's practice, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

The speedy offseason acquisition has been enjoying a strong camp overall, but he particularly stood out in Friday's two-minute session. Jackson caught a deep pass down the right sideline to start things off for the offense and then made another grab that got the ball into field-goal range. The veteran had also hauled in a deep throw from Jameis Winston earlier in team drills, so both his speed and hands were on prominent display throughout the morning. Jackson has looked every bit like the downfield complement to Mike Evans the Bucs had envisioned upon signing him and will look to carry over his training camp success into preseason action.