Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Contributes 64 total yards
Jackson brought in four of seven targets for 41 yards and added one rush for 23 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions.
Jackson paced the Buccaneers in targets on a day when Jameis Winston connected with 11 different pass catchers. He was effective on his rush as well, but he also was under 50 receiving yards for the third time in the last four games. The 31-year-old has struggled to make the type of impact that was envisioned upon his free-agent signing last March, as his current tally of 657 receiving yards rank as the second fewest of his 10 seasons, while his 13.4 YPC is a career-low figure. Jackson will look to bolster his production against the Falcons in Week 15.
