Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Corrals 18-yard reception in exhibition opener
Jackson secured his only target for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason win over the Dolphins on Thursday.
Jackson jumpstarted the offense by making his one grab on the team's first play from scrimmage. While he didn't see another target from Ryan Fitzpatrick during their two series on the field, Jackson has often displayed impressive chemistry with the veteran quarterback in camp. The veteran speedster has also been logging some reps at punt returner in practice and is even listed as second at the position on the initial version of the depth chart, but he didn't see any time in that capacity Thursday. Jackson will look to continue sharpening his game for the regular season when the Bucs face the Titans in their second exhibition game a week from Saturday.
