Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Could be held out
ESPN's Jenna Laine believes Jackson (thumb) could end up missing the rest of the season.
It isn't too difficult to connect the dots, as Jackson probably doesn't have a place in the long-term plans of a team that also has Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries. Jackson's absence from Sunday's 24-17 win over the Panthers allowed Godwin to shine in an expanded role, one week after the 32-year-old managed just three catches for 19 yards on eight targets while playing through a thumb injury. With no guaranteed money remaining on his contract, Jackson may have an eye toward hitting the open mark in March at 100 percent health. As for the more immediate future, he wasn't spotted at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Jackson is expected to do some running work off to the side, which might actually be enough to give him a 'limited' designation based on how the Bucs handled this situation last week.
