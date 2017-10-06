Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Could be nursing wrist injury
Jackson was spotted with an ice pack on his right wrist/forearm area upon exiting Raymond James Stadium on Thursday following the Buccaneers' loss to the Patriots, Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.
Jackson played a full slate of snaps in the losing effort, finishing with a season-high five catches for 106 yards. It's possible that Jackson may have just been a little banged up following the contest, but he'll have nearly a week to heal before the team resumes practicing next Wednesday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Eclipses century mark Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Frustrated with lack of production•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Two catches in Week 4 win•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Scores first touchdown as Buc in loss•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Modest regular-season debut Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Week 5 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down all the sleeper running backs for Week 5, including Wayne Gallman,...
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.