Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Could be nursing wrist injury

Jackson was spotted with an ice pack on his right wrist/forearm area upon exiting Raymond James Stadium on Thursday following the Buccaneers' loss to the Patriots, Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.

Jackson played a full slate of snaps in the losing effort, finishing with a season-high five catches for 106 yards. It's possible that Jackson may have just been a little banged up following the contest, but he'll have nearly a week to heal before the team resumes practicing next Wednesday.