The Buccaneers have been shopping Jackson (Achilles), who is interested in a return to Philadelphia, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Reports on the 32-year-old deep threat have gone back and forth throughout the offseason, with the initial assumption of a trade or release coming into question in late February when new coach Bruce Arians said he was excited to work with Jackson in Tampa Bay. It appears the front office has a different outlook, which makes sense with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin also on the roster. The team will free up $10 million in cap space if Jackson is moved, leaving more than enough money to sign a slot replacement for impending free agent Adam Humphries. Of course, it's also possible Tampa could use the savings to help pay for the multi-year contract Humphries desires. Regardless of the specifics, Jackson seems to be headed for a new destination this offseason, with no lack of potential fits in terms of scheme fit and positional need. The Eagles are in the market for a field-stretcher, but their cap situation would make a trade difficult unless Jackson were to sign an extension that lowers his 2019 hit.