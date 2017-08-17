Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Could sit out Thursday versus Jaguars
Jackson (ankle) could be sidelined for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, Roy Cummings of WFLA News Channel 8 reports.
Jackson has been nursing a sore ankle throughout practice this week, so the Buccaneers may elect to proceed cautiously and keep their speedy wideout on the sideline Thursday. If he's ruled out, Adam Humphries could be in line for first-team reps across from Mike Evans.
