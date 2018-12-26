Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Dealing with Achilles injury
Jackson didn't practice Wednesday due to an Achilles injury, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Following a three-game absence to tend to a thumb injury, Jackson returned to action Sunday at Dallas. During that contest, he suffered what was termed a foot issue at the end of his only reception, a 24-yard connection with Jameis Winston. The play was Jackson's only contribution to the box score, and the injury itself has moved slightly to his Achilles. With one game remaining, the Buccaneers may exercise caution to ensure the veteran wide receiver enters the offseason without a serious health concern. However, he has time to prove he can play through it.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: No activity Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: One catch in return•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Cleared to return•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Injures foot Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Ready for Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Questionable, but slated to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...