Jackson didn't practice Wednesday due to an Achilles injury, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Following a three-game absence to tend to a thumb injury, Jackson returned to action Sunday at Dallas. During that contest, he suffered what was termed a foot issue at the end of his only reception, a 24-yard connection with Jameis Winston. The play was Jackson's only contribution to the box score, and the injury itself has moved slightly to his Achilles. With one game remaining, the Buccaneers may exercise caution to ensure the veteran wide receiver enters the offseason without a serious health concern. However, he has time to prove he can play through it.

