Jackson (Achilles), who was inactive for Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Falcons, finished the 2018 season with 41 receptions (on 74 targets) for 774 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 29 yards and another score.

Jackson's relatively underwhelming two-year stint in Tampa appears highly likely to come to an end this offseason, given that the veteran himself has openly expressed a desire to move on from the franchise that inked him to a three-year, $33.5 million contract with $20 million in guarantees prior to the 2017 campaign. The 32-year-old speedster is at an interesting career juncture, as his serviceable but disappointing receiving yardage tallies over the past pair of seasons haven't really been indicative of a decline in skills. Jackson has corroborated the presence of his top-end speed on multiple occasions over that span, logging 23 catches of greater than 20 yards, including six over 40. Moreover, the 2008 second-round pick's 18.9 YPC figure this past season was actually his highest since 2014. However, Jackson will presumably go on the hunt for both a better fit scheme-wise and a more proficient downfield passer than Jameis Winston when considering his next destination, as he managed just a 55.5 percent catch rate during his pair of Bucs campaigns. Jackson is on the books for $10 million in 2019, and his release would not result in any dead cap money for the team.