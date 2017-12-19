Jackson is doubtful to return to Monday's game against the Falcons due to an ankle injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jackson went down early in the game with an apparent leg injury, but ultimately returned. Assuming he remains sidelined, his night will end with one reception for seven yards. Adam Humphries and Chris Goodwin figure to see increased targets as a result of Jackson's absence. Expect an update on the veteran pass-catcher's status once the team provides more information.