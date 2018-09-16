Jackson brought in all four of his targets for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 27-21 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Jackson came into the game having just passed the concussion protocol, and he made his presence felt from the opening play. The veteran speedster hauled in a 75-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to set the tone for what would turn out to be another prolific day for the Buccaneers' passing attack. Jackson has opened the season with back-to-back 100-yard games, and after posting a career-low 13.8 yards per catch last season, the 31-year-old is averaging a jaw-dropping 30.5 yards on his nine catches thus far in 2018. He'll look to keep the momentum going versus a Steelers squad that was diced by Patrick Mahomes for six touchdowns Sunday when Tampa and Pittsburgh face off in a Week 3 Monday night showdown.