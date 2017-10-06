Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Eclipses century mark Thursday
Jackson brought in five of nine targets for 106 yards in Thursday's 19-14 loss to the Patriots.
After openly expressing his frustration with multiple missed connections between him and QB Jameis Winston in a Week 4 win over the Giants, Jackson was able to gain some redemption in Thursday's loss. The veteran speedster's 41-yard catch-and-run early in the fourth quarter exemplified why the Bucs brought him aboard in the offseason. Jackson made a short third-down grab over the middle and then turned on the jets, outrunning multiple defenders down the field until he was brought down by Devin McCourty just inside New England territory. Jackson's next reception, his final one of the night, was a clutch 29-yard catch on 3rd-and-15 from the Patriots 47-yard line with 2:39 remaining, extending a drive that would culminate in a Cameron Brate touchdown. The 30-year-old has now alternated two quiet performances with a pair of contests in which he's posted a combined nine receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown. He'll look to put together a second straight strong performance in a tough Week 6 road matchup against the Cardinals.
