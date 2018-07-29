Jackson has impressed through the first several training camp practices by making catches all over the field, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Jackson has primarily made his NFL bones streaking past defenders, but he's been much more than a one-trick pony in the early stages of camp. The veteran has generated a high catch rate over the first three practices overall, including on short- and medium-range throws. That was particularly on display Saturday, when Ryan Fitzpatrick connected with Jackson on several slants. Naturally, Jackson has run his share of deep routes as well, and Vitali reports that he hauled in a pretty 60-yard bomb from Fitzpatrick in Thursday's camp-opening session.