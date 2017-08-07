Jackson was particularly impressive during the Bucs' first extended red-zone work of camp Saturday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson wowed the crowd with a diving catch for his first touchdown and then made a leaping grab over the middle to grab another score. He also caught a long pass down the sideline from Jameis Winston during the session -- beating safety Keith Tandy by a full body length on the play -- and frequently got the best of 2016 first-round pick Vernon Hargreaves on one-on-drills. The red-zone success was particularly encouraging, given that slight frames such as Jackson's don't usually encounter overwhelming success in that area of the field. Accordingly, Jackson only tallied a 36.4 percent success rate (4-for-11) on red-zone targets last season in Washington, whereas, by comparison, the towering Mike Evans hauled in 47.1 percent of the 17 looks he saw inside the 20 with the Bucs. Therefore, it appears the team might be intent on narrowing the gap in proficiency near the goal line between their two starting receivers in advance of the coming season.