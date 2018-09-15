Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Expected to clear concussion protocol
Jackson (concussion) is expected to clear protocol and suit up for the Bucs' Week 2 matchup with the Eagles, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson was a full participant at Friday's practice, so he has been trending in this direction. Barring any setbacks, he should full go against the defending champions. Still, final confirmation on his status is not expected until closer to kickoff. The veteran speedster racked up an impressive 146 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions in Week 1.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Listed as questionable after full practice•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Taking part in Friday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Returns in limited capacity•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Practices Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: In concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 2.
-
Injury reaction: Mixon having surgery
With Joe Mixon set to undergo surgery on his knee, Fantasy owners will be left without one...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...