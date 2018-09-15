Jackson (concussion) is expected to clear protocol and suit up for the Bucs' Week 2 matchup with the Eagles, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson was a full participant at Friday's practice, so he has been trending in this direction. Barring any setbacks, he should full go against the defending champions. Still, final confirmation on his status is not expected until closer to kickoff. The veteran speedster racked up an impressive 146 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions in Week 1.