Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Expected to play Sunday

Jackson (foot) is expected to play Sunday at Green Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jackson was held out of practice Wednesday but managed limited sessions Thursday and Friday. There hasn't been any indication his injury is serious, but cautious owners will still want to check back when the Bucs release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff.

