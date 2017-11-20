Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Finds end zone in victory
Jackson secured two of three targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.
Jackson's four-yard scoring reception in the second quarter capped off a four-play, 37-yard drive following a Jarvis Landry fumble that was recovered by Ryan Smith. The touchdown salvaged the day for Jackson's fantasy owners, as he otherwise turned in another underwhelming outing. The 30-year-old wideout has tallied three receptions or less in four of his last six games, posting under 40 receiving yards in each of those contests. Jackson will look to play a larger role against the Falcons in Week 12.
