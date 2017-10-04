Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Frustrated with lack of production
Jackson remains frustrated with his lack of chemistry with QB Jameis Winston thus far but remains confident he can achieve his previous levels of production, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "[It's] definitely hard, feeling like being a veteran in this league 10 years. ... But I'm not gonna abort ship," Jackson said. "I'll stay on course, stay on plan."
Jackson's anger seemed to reach a boiling point on the sideline in last Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants after he and Winston failed to connect on a two-point conversion attempt. However, the veteran speedster attributed the momentary blowup to simply wanting to "create big plays" for his team. Jackson has five fewer catches and 95 fewer yards through the first three games of 2017 as compared to his numbers over the same span while with the Redskins last season, with a sub-50 percent catch rate (nine grabs on 20 targets) playing a pivotal role in his struggles. While the established rapport that Winston already has with Mike Evans, Cameron Brate and Adam Humphries naturally supersedes Jackson's nascent connection with his quarterback, all parties -- including offensive coordinator Todd Monken -- are committed to getting the fleet-footed playmaker much more involved in coming weeks.
More News
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Two catches in Week 4 win•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Scores first touchdown as Buc in loss•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Modest regular-season debut Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Staying on sidelines Saturday•
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...