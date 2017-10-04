Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Frustrated with lack of production

Jackson remains frustrated with his lack of chemistry with QB Jameis Winston thus far but remains confident he can achieve his previous levels of production, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "[It's] definitely hard, feeling like being a veteran in this league 10 years. ... But I'm not gonna abort ship," Jackson said. "I'll stay on course, stay on plan."

Jackson's anger seemed to reach a boiling point on the sideline in last Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants after he and Winston failed to connect on a two-point conversion attempt. However, the veteran speedster attributed the momentary blowup to simply wanting to "create big plays" for his team. Jackson has five fewer catches and 95 fewer yards through the first three games of 2017 as compared to his numbers over the same span while with the Redskins last season, with a sub-50 percent catch rate (nine grabs on 20 targets) playing a pivotal role in his struggles. While the established rapport that Winston already has with Mike Evans, Cameron Brate and Adam Humphries naturally supersedes Jackson's nascent connection with his quarterback, all parties -- including offensive coordinator Todd Monken -- are committed to getting the fleet-footed playmaker much more involved in coming weeks.