Jackson brought in two of four targets for 32 yards in the Buccaneers' 42-28 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

It was another underwhelming performance for Jackson, who was also the intended receiver on Ryan Fitzpatrick's second interception of the day with 3:45 remaining, a turnover that essentially sealed the win for the Panthers. Jackson's target share has been particularly inconsistent lately, as he's received just four looks in two of his last three games but has seen either eight or nine in three other games dating back to Week 4. While he's experiencing an uptick in overall success thus far this season as compared to 2017, Jackson continues to be a somewhat risky week-to-week fantasy play. He'll look to put together a stronger outing against one of his former squads, the Washington Redskins, in Week 10.