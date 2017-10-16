Play

Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Gets into end zone Sunday

Jackson brought in three of six targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals.

Jackson got the Bucs' improbable comeback started with an early third-quarter four-yard scoring grab, his second touchdown reception of the campaign. The 11-year veteran couldn't much else on the afternoon despite the team's pass-heavy approach, but he'll look to rebound against the Bills in Week 7.

